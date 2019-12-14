Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Is Launching a Brush Collection With Sephora

He just launched a makeup collection with his BFF and muse Kim Kardashian and now Mario Dedivanovic is getting into makeup brushes. The Makeup by Mario x Sephora collection is his first limited-edition brush line and one you’ll want to take a second look at. Dedivanovic actually started his career as a fragrance consultant and greeter at Sephora so this is really a full-circle moment for the makeup artist. He spoke about his three-set collection in a statement.

“I am delighted to be partnering with Sephora on my first-ever brush collection,” Dedivanovic said. “As a creator, it’s exciting to work with a retailer that priorities bringing the highest-quality beauty products and tools to their clients. We were able to work together to create something that seamlessly meets both my needs as an artist and gives clients the tools to create some of my most iconic looks at home.”

There are three sets in the line that include everything you need for a flawless face beat, whether you’re a newbie or a pro. Each vegan, synthetic fiber-brush launches December 26 on Sephora’s website. Check them out below and come back here to shop after Christmas.

This huge professional set includes 13 face brushes and a sleek brush pouch.

If you love to create eyeshadow looks, you need this five-piece eye set for blending, shading and smudging.

This six-piece face set will help you apply seamless foundation every time.

