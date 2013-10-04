How to Make Your Makeup Brushes Last Longer

The only thing more important than the actual makeup that you use is the makeup brushes you use to apply your makeup. Without the proper tools, your smokey eye can look unblended, your blush can look painted on and your foundation can come out streaky. Once you find the perfect set of brushes to use on your face every day, it’s like you suddenly have every tool you need to create a work of art.

That being said, the importance of caring for these brushes can’t be emphasized enough. Cleaning, storing and proper use all contribute to how long these tools last, and considering the amount of time you spend with them, you’ll want them to last as long as possible. To help you get the most out of your makeup brushes, we’ve put together some tips for making your brushes last longer. Read on!

Weekly cleanings: We’ll say it until we’re blue in the face, but cleaning your makeup brushes is the most important thing you can do. Once a week, mix a mild soap in warm water in a small glass. Swirl your makeup brushes (one at a time) around in the glass to rid the bristles of any dirt and oil they may be holding onto. Once they’re clean, gently rinse with warm water and dry laying flat ton a towel, not standing up, which can warp the handle of the brush.

Don't aggressively apply: If you push and shove your brushes into your makeup and then onto your face, you'll spread the bristles out and bend them in unnatural directions, causing a fraying of sorts to happen. Once the bristles get spread, application won't be as precise.

Keep the plastic brush covers: Whether your brushes come with hard plastic covers or disposable plastic covers, keep on the brushes when not in use to keep the shape of the brush true to form.

Store brushes in a roll up: Making sure that brushes are kept far away from sunlight and dust, store them in a roll up bag with each brush in a separate slot. This way, they keep their shape, they don’t get faded and dust won’t contaminate them. Remember to wash the bag too, though, not just the brushes.

Don't use expired makeup: If you're using your brushes with expired makeup, chances are you'll be getting bacteria and expired formula on your brushes. Ditch old powders, creams and the like to keep your brushes (and your face!) fresh.

Stop sharing: When it comes to makeup, sharing is one of the worst things you can do. Especially with lip and eye brushes, keep your own set to yourself to avoid bacteria from others.

Invest: If you start with quality brushes, you're only doing yourself a favor by setting your brushes up to last. You get what you pay for, ladies.

Image via Marianne LoMonaco/Getty Images