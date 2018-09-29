15 Stylish, Top-Rated Makeup Brush Sets Under $30

Makeup brushes are essential for the beauty toolbox, and if you’re searching for the right brushes to take your beauty routine beyond the basic, you don’t have to go broke in pursuit of the best bristles for you. Of course, you’ll see gorgeous, sleek sets in stores and online that sell for hundreds of dollars, but crazy expensive doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get amazing quality.
Here you’ll experience just-as-impressive results with our list of fiscally friendly and fabulous brushes that sweep, sculpt and set just as well as their high-priced counterparts. While you’re perusing our selections, remember that fall is officially here, and that means the holidays are not far behind; gift-giving season will be upon us before we’ve even started on our pumpkin-spiced-everythings. So treat yourself to any one of these collections below and, since you’ll have change to spare, make someone on your nice list very merry this year.
Sonia Kashuk Essential Collection Complete Starter Makeup Brush Set
A starter set for face and eyes, perfect for the vlogger-to-be.
$23 at Target
Photo:
Sonia Kashuk.
Face Secrets Cosmetic Brush Set
A six-piece brush collection ideal for nailing your everyday beauty routine.
$24.99 at Sally Beauty
Photo:
Face Secrets.
Lamora Pro Face Contour Brush Set
An Amazon favorite with 5 1/2 stars from more than a whopping 6K reviews.
$16.95 at Amazon
Photo:
Lamora.
Lottie London The Best of the Brushes Collection
A playful collection featuring the greatest hits of makeup brush essentials.
$24.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Lottie London.
BH Cosmetics Pretty in Pink – 10 Piece Brush Set with Cosmetic Bag
A pretty pink brush set for all your beauty needs, plus a matching bag for convenient storage.
$23 at BH Cosmetics
Photo:
BH Cosmetics.
e.l.f Cosmetics Silver 11-Piece Brush Collection
This Ulta exclusive comes with 11 brushes and a roomy travel case for storage or touch-ups in a pinch.
$30 at Ulta
Photo:
e.l.f Cosmetics.
Real Techniques for a Flawless Base
Six miracle sponges are included in this flawless base set for a flawless face.
$25 at Real Techniques
Photo:
Real Techniques.
Morphe Complexion Goals Brush Collection
This five-piece collection in rose gold is what makeup goals were made for.
$25 at Ulta
Photo:
Morphe.
EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit
Now you can look good and feel good with these PETA-certified totally recyclable brushes.
$12.99 at Ulta
Photo:
EcoTools.
It Brushes Your Must Have Airbrush Travel Set
Perfect for the jet-setting minimalist, these three brushes are all you need for on-the-go glam.
$19.50 at Ulta
Photo:
It Brushes.
Shein Quicksand Handle Makeup Brush Set
Super sweet and affordable brushes to add some whimsy to your brush collection.
$8 at Shein
Photo:
Shein.
Sephora Collection Ready in 5 Brush Set
Stashable mini-brushes that guarantee a quick complexion fix in a flash.
$25 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora.
Docolor Fantasy Makeup Brushes
Buzzy brush set in fairy-tale colors and priced low, so you can get a set for yourself and gift one to a lucky friend.
$16.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Docolor.
Lana Chromium Signature Brush Set
Created by an award-winning fine-art body painter to inspire your daily canvas.
$29.99 at Royal and Langnickel
Photo:
Lana.
GlamHer Booth Oval 5-Piece Brush Set
Not for the basic, this collection boasts 10 times the amount of fibers as traditional brushes.
$25 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
GlamHer Booth.