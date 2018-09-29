StyleCaster
15 Stylish, Top-Rated Makeup Brush Sets Under $30

15 Stylish, Top-Rated Makeup Brush Sets Under $30

Ruby Grais
15 Stylish, Top-Rated Makeup Brush Sets Under $30
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Makeup brushes are essential for the beauty toolbox, and if you’re searching for the right brushes to take your beauty routine beyond the basic, you don’t have to go broke in pursuit of the best bristles for you. Of course, you’ll see gorgeous, sleek sets in stores and online that sell for hundreds of dollars, but crazy expensive doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get amazing quality.

Here you’ll experience just-as-impressive results with our list of fiscally friendly and fabulous brushes that sweep, sculpt and set just as well as their high-priced counterparts. While you’re perusing our selections, remember that fall is officially here, and that means the holidays are not far behind; gift-giving season will be upon us before we’ve even started on our pumpkin-spiced-everythings. So treat yourself to any one of these collections below and, since you’ll have change to spare, make someone on your nice list very merry this year.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Sonia Kashuk Essential Collection Complete Starter Makeup Brush Set
Sonia Kashuk Essential Collection Complete Starter Makeup Brush Set

A starter set for face and eyes, perfect for the vlogger-to-be.

$23 at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Face Secrets Cosmetic Brush Set
Face Secrets Cosmetic Brush Set

A six-piece brush collection ideal for nailing your everyday beauty routine.

$24.99 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Face Secrets.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Lamora Pro Face Contour Brush Set
Lamora Pro Face Contour Brush Set

An Amazon favorite with 5 1/2 stars from more than a whopping 6K reviews.

$16.95 at Amazon

 

Photo: Lamora.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Lottie London The Best of the Brushes Collection
Lottie London The Best of the Brushes Collection

A playful collection featuring the greatest hits of makeup brush essentials.

$24.99 at Ulta

Photo: Lottie London.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | BH Cosmetics Pretty in Pink – 10 Piece Brush Set with Cosmetic Bag
BH Cosmetics Pretty in Pink – 10 Piece Brush Set with Cosmetic Bag

A pretty pink brush set for all your beauty needs, plus a matching bag for convenient storage.

$23 at BH Cosmetics

Photo: BH Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | BH Cosmetics Pretty in Pink – 10 Piece Brush Set with Cosmetic Bag
e.l.f Cosmetics Silver 11-Piece Brush Collection

This Ulta exclusive comes with 11 brushes and a roomy travel case for storage or touch-ups in a pinch.

$30 at Ulta

Photo: e.l.f Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Real Techniques For a Flawless Base
Real Techniques for a Flawless Base

Six miracle sponges are included in this flawless base set for a flawless face.

$25 at Real Techniques

Photo: Real Techniques.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Morphe Complexion Goals Brush Collection
Morphe Complexion Goals Brush Collection

This five-piece collection in rose gold is what makeup goals were made for.

$25 at Ulta

Photo: Morphe.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Morphe Complexion Goals Brush Collection
EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit

Now you can look good and feel good with these PETA-certified totally recyclable brushes.

$12.99 at Ulta

Photo: EcoTools.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | It Brushes Your Must Have Airbrush Travel Set
It Brushes Your Must Have Airbrush Travel Set

Perfect for the jet-setting minimalist, these three brushes are all you need for on-the-go glam.

$19.50 at Ulta

Photo: It Brushes.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Shein Quicksand Handle Makeup Brush Set
Shein Quicksand Handle Makeup Brush Set

Super sweet and affordable brushes to add some whimsy to your brush collection.

$8 at Shein

Photo: Shein.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Sephora Collection Ready in 5 Brush Set
Sephora Collection Ready in 5 Brush Set

Stashable mini-brushes that guarantee a quick complexion fix in a flash.

$25 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Docolor Fantasy Makeup Brushes
Docolor Fantasy Makeup Brushes

Buzzy brush set in fairy-tale colors and priced low, so you can get a set for yourself and gift one to a lucky friend.

$16.99 at Amazon

Photo: Docolor.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | Lana Chromium Signature Brush Set
Lana Chromium Signature Brush Set

Created by an award-winning fine-art body painter to inspire your daily canvas.

$29.99 at Royal and Langnickel

Photo: Lana.
STYLECASTER | Makeup Brush Sets Under $30 | GlamHer Booth Oval 5-Piece Brush Set
GlamHer Booth Oval 5-Piece Brush Set

Not for the basic, this collection boasts 10 times the amount of fibers as traditional brushes.

$25 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: GlamHer Booth.

