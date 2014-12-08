12 Stylish Makeup Brush Holders Every Girl Needs

We’ve all been there. Just when you’re trying to quickly complete your look, all your makeup brushes have mysteriously vanished. Since we know just how frustrating it can be, we’ve found a very simple solution for you: makeup brush holders.

On top of keeping your brushes looking organized and in order, using a holder will keep your makeup brushes cleaner—since tossing them in your makeup bag and letting product explode all over them probably isn’t the best condition to have them in. Plus, many of us spend more money on high quality brushes than we do on products and the idea of them getting ruined is heartbreaking.

To keep your bureau or bathroom neat and your glorious tools clean and sanitary, we’ve gathered 12 stylish makeup brush holders that will solve your problems. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

