Makeup Brush 101: Find Out Which Brushes You Need & Why

Everyone knows that makeup brushes are a must-have for their personal makeup kits, but it’s hard (or nearly impossible) to know exactly which brush you need for which beauty look when there are about a million different ones to purchase. Luckily, we got the rundown for you from MAC Cosmetics’ Senior Artist Chantel Miller, who obviously uses an entire arsenal of brushes on a daily basis.

Miller clearly uses MAC brushes (which are sold with a bit of a paint-by-number system) but if you take note of the angles and/or fluffiness to each brush head you’ll see which area of your eyelid to use them on. Follow her tips in the video above so that you can determine which brushes you need to add to your makeup bag now.