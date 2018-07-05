Makeup Brands with 40 or More Foundation Shades

Ever since Fenty Beauty launched an astounding 40-shade foundation line in September 2017, the beauty industry has been playing a major game of catch-up. While some brands had larger shade ranges, they didn’t necessarily cater to the deeper end of the spectrum as much as they did the lighter.

However, in the wake of what’s now known as the “Fenty 40,” many brands have heard the call (read: screams) and followed suit. Either adding shades to existing collections or creating entirely new lines, companies are starting to realize they need to have inclusive shades from the get-go.

So, instead of your having to scour the interwebs to find out which brands could hold your shade, we did it for you. You’re sure to find something that matches, from drugstore to high-end and everything in between (like 50 shades in between!). And if you’re thinking about skipping the options and just going for Fenty, that’s here, too. Although, it’s never hurt anyone to look at all the options….