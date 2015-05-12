Makeup Brands That Offer Pro Discounts for Makeup Artists

For those of you who have taken your obsession with makeup to the next level and made it your profession, you know that it’s not a cheap industry to work in. Between foundation products that you need in multiple skin tones (and could cost you about $50 each), lip palettes, eye palettes, concealer palettes, you name it and you probably need it in your kit.

Of course you actually want to be making money rather than just spending your fee on more makeup for your kit, and that’s why some of our favorite brands have gone ahead and offered a “pro” discount to makeup artists. Many of the brands have different requirements—all of which you can find in the links provided—ranging from beauty student discounts to those who are seasoned professionals. Click through the slideshow and see which brands offer the best discounts that you might be able to take part in.

