15 Beauty Brands With Wide Foundation Shade Ranges

Photo: ImaxTree

As a white woman, finding foundation that matches my skin tone has never been too difficult. That’s because for as long as we can remember, the beauty industry has catered to white and/or mainstream standards of beauty. Fortunately, everyone’s getting a much-needed wake-up call in 2017, as companies are belatedly starting to produce for people of all shades.

MORE: 15 Black-Owned Brands That Cater to Textured Hair

Don’t get me wrong; there’s still a long way to go (check out detrimental advertising here), but thanks in part to Fenty Beauty’s buzzy 40 foundation (!) shade range, companies are following suit or being more vocal about their already expansive collections.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 other brands with noteworthy lineups that PoC should check out. Some are quite popular, and others may become your new favorite go-to.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | 3ina
3-In-1

With 24 options, this brand not only gives you range, but decreases steps in your process because it's primer, concealer, and foundation all-in-one.

$20.81, at 3ina

Photo: 3ina
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Danessa Myricks
Danessa Myricks Beauty

This black-owned beauty brand has 26 shades in their Vision Cover Cream line and offer the latest in texture minimizing technology, so your skin always looks smooth.

$28, at Danessa Myricks

Photo: Danessa Myricks
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | APDG
APDG

This isn't even close to their darkest shade in the collection of 36 tubes. They promise photo finish and matte coverage, which means you can take all the selfies you want.

$18, at APDG

Photo: APDG
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown

The Skin Foundation Stick is offered in 31 shades and convenient enough to be applied on-the-go.

$46, at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Cover FX
Cover | FX

With one of the biggest shade ranges, Cover FX has 40 options to choose from in their Natural Finish Foundation. It's also oil-free, which means it slides on like silk.

$40, at Cover FX

Photo: Cover FX
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty

Blogger guru Huda Kattan recently unveiled her first-ever 30 shade range #FauxFilter Foundation. She said she always had trouble finding the right foundation, so now you won't.

$40, at Huda Beauty

Photo: Huda Beauty
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | AJ Crimson
AJ Crimson Beauty

AJ Crimson is known among professional makeup artists for good reason. His foundation is smooth and has full coverage and caters to brown women with 17 shades in his AJC Dual Skin line.

$35, at AJ Crimson

Photo: AJ Crimson
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Lancôme
Lancôme

Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation comes in 40 diverse shades. And if it lasts for 24 hours, sign me up.

$47, at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | IMAN Cosmetics
IMAN Cosmetics

Supermodel, Iman is responsible for one of the first beauty lines dedicated to PoC. Her Second to None Stick Foundation has 14 shades and each of them are on the brown spectrum.

$16, at IMAN

Photo: IMAN Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | L'Oréal
L'Oréal

True Match Super Blendable Makeup gives you 33 options to choose from and won't cost you an arm and leg.

$10.95, at L'Oréal

Photo: L'Oréal
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Black Up
Black Up

This company proudly promotes they're for women of color and their 15 color shade range, which takes undertones into account, proves it.

$42.50, at Black Up

Photo: Black Up
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | MAC
MAC

The medium to full coverage Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 has 42 shades that don't even need to be blended together to form your perfect match.

$29, at MAC

Photo: MAC
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Makeup Forever
Make Up For Ever

The Ultra HD Foundation, a best-selling fan favorite, guarantees success with 40 shades. It boasts you'll look 100% flawless, so you might want to stock up.

$43, at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | Maybelline
Maybelline

Maybelline's Fit Me Foundation is a drugstore classic that carries 40 super saturated shades in their Matte + Poreless collection.  It's also dermatologist- tested for sensitive skin types.

$7.99, at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Brands With the Best Foundation Shade Range | RCMA
RCMA

This bonus guy might not be traditional foundation, but RCMA's The VK 18 Part Palette offers tons of colors in one convenient place. Also, they have a whole other palette that has 18 different shades, totaling 36 altogether.

$72, at RCMA

Photo: RCMA

