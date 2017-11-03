15 Beauty Brands With Wide Foundation Shade Ranges

As a white woman, finding foundation that matches my skin tone has never been too difficult. That’s because for as long as we can remember, the beauty industry has catered to white and/or mainstream standards of beauty. Fortunately, everyone’s getting a much-needed wake-up call in 2017, as companies are belatedly starting to produce for people of all shades.
Don’t get me wrong; there’s still a long way to go (check out detrimental advertising here), but thanks in part to Fenty Beauty’s buzzy 40 foundation (!) shade range, companies are following suit or being more vocal about their already expansive collections.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 other brands with noteworthy lineups that PoC should check out. Some are quite popular, and others may become your new favorite go-to.
3-In-1
With 24 options, this brand not only gives you range, but decreases steps in your process because it's primer, concealer, and foundation all-in-one.
$20.81, at 3ina
Photo:
3ina
Danessa Myricks Beauty
This black-owned beauty brand has 26 shades in their Vision Cover Cream line and offer the latest in texture minimizing technology, so your skin always looks smooth.
$28, at Danessa Myricks
Photo:
Danessa Myricks
APDG
This isn't even close to their darkest shade in the collection of 36 tubes. They promise photo finish and matte coverage, which means you can take all the selfies you want.
$18, at APDG
Photo:
APDG
Bobbi Brown
The Skin Foundation Stick is offered in 31 shades and convenient enough to be applied on-the-go.
$46, at Bobbi Brown
Photo:
Bobbi Brown
Cover | FX
With one of the biggest shade ranges, Cover FX has 40 options to choose from in their Natural Finish Foundation. It's also oil-free, which means it slides on like silk.
$40, at Cover FX
Photo:
Cover FX
Huda Beauty
Blogger guru Huda Kattan recently unveiled her first-ever 30 shade range #FauxFilter Foundation. She said she always had trouble finding the right foundation, so now you won't.
$40, at Huda Beauty
Photo:
Huda Beauty
AJ Crimson Beauty
AJ Crimson is known among professional makeup artists for good reason. His foundation is smooth and has full coverage and caters to brown women with 17 shades in his AJC Dual Skin line.
$35, at AJ Crimson
Photo:
AJ Crimson
Lancôme
Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation comes in 40 diverse shades. And if it lasts for 24 hours, sign me up.
$47, at Lancôme
Photo:
Lancôme
IMAN Cosmetics
Supermodel, Iman is responsible for one of the first beauty lines dedicated to PoC. Her Second to None Stick Foundation has 14 shades and each of them are on the brown spectrum.
$16, at IMAN
Photo:
IMAN Cosmetics
L'Oréal
True Match Super Blendable Makeup gives you 33 options to choose from and won't cost you an arm and leg.
$10.95, at L'Oréal
Photo:
L'Oréal
Black Up
This company proudly promotes they're for women of color and their 15 color shade range, which takes undertones into account, proves it.
$42.50, at Black Up
Photo:
Black Up
MAC
The medium to full coverage Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 has 42 shades that don't even need to be blended together to form your perfect match.
$29, at MAC
Photo:
MAC
Make Up For Ever
The Ultra HD Foundation, a best-selling fan favorite, guarantees success with 40 shades. It boasts you'll look 100% flawless, so you might want to stock up.
$43, at Make Up For Ever
Photo:
Make Up For Ever
Maybelline
Maybelline's Fit Me Foundation is a drugstore classic that carries 40 super saturated shades in their Matte + Poreless collection. It's also dermatologist- tested for sensitive skin types.
$7.99, at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
RCMA
This bonus guy might not be traditional foundation, but RCMA's The VK 18 Part Palette offers tons of colors in one convenient place. Also, they have a whole other palette that has 18 different shades, totaling 36 altogether.
$72, at RCMA
Photo:
RCMA