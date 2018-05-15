10 Makeup Boosters That’ll Give Your Complexion a Dewy Glow

While liquid foundations are the ideal choice for getting that dewy glow we fiend for this time of year, trial and error has taught us that they rarely get the job done alone. Sometimes you’ve got to apply it with a damp beautyblender or mix it with your moisturizer, even when the sun is beaming down, and it feels like you’ve got just enough sweat to look luminous instead of greasy. And if your skin leans more oily than matte, chances are you’ve given up achieving glowy greatness altogether.

We’re right there with you because even after getting tips from makeup artists, we’re still like, “OK, I’m going to need a shortcut.” Enter liquid boosters, which are essentially to your makeup what an Instagram or Snapchat filter is to your unedited selfie. Whether they’re classified as a bronzer, highlighter, or other illuminator, these cut your routine in half and will have others thinking you finally got that full night’s sleep. See 10 of the most popular ones ahead.

Urban Decay Drop Shot Mix-In Facial Oil

This lightweight oil, which you can mix with foundation or another form of coverage, is infused with jojoba, sunflower, macadamia, pomegranate, wheat germ, meadowfoam, and olive seed oils to condition your complexion, while giving it that dewy glow.

$34 at Urban Decay

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea radiance drops

A nongreasy elixir made with micro-glistening pearls, as well as coconut, jojoba, and vitamin E to provide a pearlescent glow that also nourishes the skin.

$32 at Tarte

NYX Away We Glow Liquid Booster

Available in four different sun-kissed hues, this mix-in formula is buildable for creating as much shimmer as you want under your makeup.

$17 at NYX Cosmetics

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Skin Booster

This serum, infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, delivers a healthy glow to the skin before you apply makeup. The texture also creates a smooth canvas so coverage lies more evenly on the skin.

$41 at Make Up For Ever

Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter

Inspired by Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water, this luminizer is meant to be mixed with your foundation or primer to build a shimmery sheen that suits all skin tones.

$44 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glow Drops

These illuminator drops can be used alone or in conjunction with your makeup and are available in two universally flattering shades: “Daybreak Shade” (for a cool glow) and “Golden Hour” (for a warm, sun-kissed glow). The True Match Lumi line also includes a lotion and customizable palette.

$14.99 at L’Oreal

e.l.f. Sunkissed Booster Drops

e.l.f.’s newest product—not yet available for purchase—can be used alone or with makeup to create a golden tone over two to three days. It’s also infused with vitamin E and argan oil to nourish the skin.

$10 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops

Choose from seven different finishes and create either a liquid-metal or sun-kissed finish under your makeup. Use it alone if you want a stronger, more prominent highlight along the cheekbones.

$42 at Cover FX

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

We’ve already raved about this complexion booster, which is inspired by the multitude of celebrities that the makeup artist works with on an almost daily basis.

$44 at Charlotte Tilbury

Algenist Reveal Concentrated Color Correcting Drops

Whether you’re dealing with dark spots, redness, or some other skin blemish, this series of color-correcting boosters will hide those spots, while also boosting a dull complexion.

$38 at Algenist