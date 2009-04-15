Makeup for the Bedroom

French lingerie designer Chantal Thomass is teaming up with beauty and skin-care brand Nivea in an unexpected collaboration that is sure to give Nivea a little edge.

WWD reported today that the two moguls have created a limited edition collection of makeup. It will feature eight lipsticks, six eyeshadows, and two blushes in what looks like very glamorous colors. And they’re all inspired by (you guessed it!) lingerie.

The packaging is quite a change for Nivea- all black and white with a lace-up corset design. And if that bright red lipstick looks as eye-catching on your lips as it is in the tube, this collection will surely be a hit.

The line will be released on July 16th. But bad news for us American girls- it’s only available in Europe. Let’s cross our fingers that it will reach the states!