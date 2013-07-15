Shopping Guide: The Cutest Makeup Bags

For all of the time and money we spend on our makeup, it all goes to waste if our makeup bag isn’t something worth talking about. Of course, you’ll need to keep your makeup bag clean and care for your brushes, but having a plain black makeup bag makes for a boring beauty routine.
Whether you’re looking for a travel makeup bag or you just want to spice up your morning routine, we’ve found cute makeup bags so adorable you won’t be able to pass them up. From inspirational quotes to luxury leather, take a look at the makeup bags we’re currently obsessed with above!
These chevron makeup bags are so cute that we want one in every color!
Chevron Makeup Bag, $20 each, Etsy
Photo:
Etsy/Etsy
No truer words have been spoken than these from Charlotte Tilbury: "Every woman deserves a man to ruin her lipstick, not her mascara."
Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Bag, Selfridges
Photo:
Selfridges/Selfridges
If you're hopping on a plane for a jet set weekend, this "Runway Ready" makeup bag is the perfect way to carry your travel-friendly makeup in your carry on.
Flight 001 Canvas Makeup Bag, $18, Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters/Urban Outfitters
This jelly makeup bag is ideal for seeing exactly what's inside of your makeup bag, plus the leather trim ups the cute factor.
Zip Jelly Pouch, $48, C Wonder
Photo:
C Wonder/C Wonder
For the luxury shoppers, this Phillip Lim 3.1 minute cosmetic bag is chic and sophisticated enough to double as a clutch when you're going out.
3.1 Minute Cosmetic Bag, $350, Farfetch.com
Photo:
Phillip Lim/Phillip Lim
This bright and cheery cosmetics bag is perfect for traveling - you'll always be able to spot it buried deep in your luggage!
Marc Jacobs Mini Cosmetics Case, $45, StyleBop
Photo:
Marc Jacobs/Marc Jacobs
There's nothing more classic than a postcard, and we love the nostalgic feel of this adorable makeup bag.
Brighton Cosmetics Case, $98, Zappos
Photo:
Brighton/Brighton
Every girl could use a nice little pick-me-up in the morning while she's doing her makeup.
You Look Lovely Wash Bag, $31.78, Alphabet Bags
Photo:
Alphabet Bags/Alphabet Bags