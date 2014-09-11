The 10 Essentials You Need in Your Makeup Bag After You Workout

While hitting the gym and staying in shape has some obvious benefits, there are some not-so-exciting things that can happen beauty-wise after a hard workout (i.e. acne, redness, overall tired-looking skin) if you don’t properly care for yourself after your gym sesh. But, no fear. It can be easy to avoid these cons by just keeping a few handy items in your makeup bag to use after your workout.

MORE: Celebrity Fitness Secrets: 10 Stars Reveal the Fun Workouts They Swear By

From skincare and cosmetic products like a refreshing moisturizer to a nourishing lip balm, to hair products like dry shampoo and some hair ties, to those items you don’t always think about bringing with you to the gym like a razor or some refreshing facial spray, these items will seriously make your post-workout look actually presentable. These essentials are perfect for the girl on-the-go who wants to workout then hit the town for happy hour (and don’t we all!).

MORE: Get In Shape For Spring With These 8 Great YouTube Fitness Videos

We’ve gathered 10 items that every girl should stash away in their makeup bag that will instantly make you look and feel 100% better post-workout.

For more information about our relationship with Venus click here: cmp.ly/3