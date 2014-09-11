The 10 Essentials You Need in Your Makeup Bag After You Workout

While hitting the gym and staying in shape has some obvious benefits, there are some not-so-exciting things that can happen beauty-wise after a hard workout (i.e. acne, redness, overall tired-looking skin) if you don’t properly care for yourself after your gym sesh. But, no fear. It can be easy to avoid these cons by just keeping a few handy items in your makeup bag to use after your workout.
From skincare and cosmetic products like a refreshing moisturizer to a nourishing lip balm, to hair products like dry shampoo and some hair ties, to those items you don’t always think about bringing with you to the gym like a razor or some refreshing facial spray, these items will seriously make your post-workout look actually presentable. These essentials are perfect for the girl on-the-go who wants to workout then hit the town for happy hour (and don’t we all!).
We’ve gathered 10 items that every girl should stash away in their makeup bag that will instantly make you look and feel 100% better post-workout.
Click through the slideshow to see 10 essentials you'll need in your makeup bag post-workout!
Face Cleansing Wipes
Keeping your face clean, refreshed and healthy is mandatory even post-workout. Instead of bringing a bottle of facewash that could potentially spill in your makeup bag, opt for a package of cleansing wipes instead. These Ole Henriksen Cleansing Cloths are formulated to cleanse, brighten, and hydrate your skin while sweeping away dirt, oil, and makeup that might be leftover from your workout.
Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth™ Cleansing Cloths:Brightening; $15 at sephora.com
Razor
If you're looking for smoothness on-the-go, this razor is the answer. It's easy-to-grip mini-handle and cute compact case that neatly fits in your gym bag gets you instantly ready for smooth skin. Bonus: You totally won't cut yourself with this travel size razor because of it's pivoting head that hugs your curves for the ultimate smooth body wherever you happen to need it.
Venus Snap Razor; $9.99 at drugstore.com
Dry Shampoo
For anyone who frequents the gym, you know that after a good workout your hair is not at it's prime (to say the least). If you're looking to give your hair life again and disguise the dirty look you may have obtained, dry shampoo is what you need to stash in your gym bag. Just give your scalp a spray, tossle your hair around a bit, and your hair will look almost as good as it did when you walked in!
Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original; $7.99 at ulta.com
Moisturizer
After a productive gym session, it's important to keep your body hydrated as well as your skin. The best way to do this is with a great moisturizer. The Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer works to instantly hydrate your skin and bump up the radiance. It's lightweight, oil-free formula contains legendary skin-boosters such as panax ginseng and coffee beans that willl instantly rev up your hydration levels. Dull-looking skin will quickly gain a healthy, radiant glow and who doesn't want that after a gym sesh?
Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer; $26.50 at sephora.com
Anti-perspirant/Deodorant
An essential to anyone who's heading to a workout session is a good anti-perspirant/deodorant. You don't want to worry about smelling bad while you're working out (espeically if the cute guy at the gym offers to spot you). This anti-perspirant/deodorant duo leaves your skin with an amazingly clean and feminine scent while keeping it smooth at the same time with vitamin E and other moisturizing agents to calm irratation due to shaving or other common skin sensitivities.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Perfumed Antiperspirant/Deodorant; $18 at ulta.com
Mineral Water Spray
Rushing on your way out of the gym and still want to leave with a clean, sweat-free face? With a couple spritzes all over your face, Evian's Mineral Water Spray removes perspiration, harmful salt, or chlorine to instantly smooth and rehydrate your face leaving you with a beautiful, radiant complexion.
Evian Mineral Water Spray; $12 at sephora.com
Body Spray
Instead of opting for a heavy perfume after the gym, stick with something lighter like a body spray. This particular body spray combines an exhilarating blend of raspberry lychee sorbet, sun-kissed magnolia and vanilla sandalwood to have you smelling good all day. It's formula contains conditioning aloe that nourishes your skin for a light and refreshing feel perfect to wear post-workout.
Bath & Body Works "Endless Weekend" Fine Fragrance Mist; $14 at bathandbodyworks.com
Hair Brush
You know how crazy your hair can look after the gym and to avoid looking insane after your workout, you definitely need to carry a hair brush with you. This is the perfect travel companion to keep you looking put together and ready to go wherever you need to for the day.
Pop-Up Travel Brush; $7 at sephora.com
Lip Balm
We're just going to come out with it and say chapped lips aren't a good look. To keep your lips looking and feeling incredibly soft keep a lip balm in your beauty bag. This Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment nourishes, protects, and plumps the lips. For an added bonus, it also has SPF 15 to protect your lips from the sun.
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15; $22.50 at sephora.com
Hair Ties
Hair ties seem to be the one thing that you always need and never seem to remember. Toss a few into your makeup bag for those days when you hit the gym from work so you'll be able to throw your hair up before your workout. To avoid damaging your hair with elastics, use these cloth hair ties.
Emi-Jay 'Pearl' Hair Ties; $6.50 at nordstrom.com