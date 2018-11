Name: William Murphy

Agency/Salon: De Facto

Hometown: Corpus Christi, Texas



New York City Neighborhood: East Village

Most Memorable Stylist Moment?: A few years back, at a David Bowie concert in N.Y. I came face to face with Iman. Amazing.



What product is your secret weapon?: Individual false eyelashes



Any celebrity or designer you’re dying to get your hands on?: Kate Winslet