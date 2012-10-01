Makeup Artist-Approved Fall Color Combos

Combining colors can be an awesome way to try new makeup looks, and there are three cool combos that I really love for fall. One of the chicest pairings this season is light gray eye shadow worn with a deep plum berry lip. I love this look because the softness of the shadow balances the deepness of the lip, creating a sensual, modern approach to beauty. Think 50 Shades Of Grey, like Bobbi Brown’s new Come Hither collection. Opt for the lighter gray shadow in the palette when pairing with a dark lip, so as not to overpower the face.

Another mix to consider is a sweep of gold on eyelids paired with purple liner, a luxe, gorgeous look I adore. Try a deep purple liquid liner swept across the upper lash line, ending in a wing, with a dusting of shimmering gold on the lids. Balance the face with a soft rosewood pink lip and cheek. I love the golden shimmer found in Chanel’s Routes Des Indes compact, which stands up nicely against a bolder colored eyeliner.

Finally, a multi-toned eye worn with nude cheeks and lips is a fun way to experiment with your inner peacock! Choose jewel tones in deep greens, purples, blues and teals and sweep one shade on the lid, add another along the bottom lash line, and finish with a flash of colored mascara in a third hue for a fab fall look. I tried a blend of loose shimmers (MAC Pigment in Teal, Make Up For Ever Star Powder in Purple) and pressed shadows (L’Oreal Infallible 24 Hour Eye Shadow in Midnight Blue) to channel my inner crazy ego, and paired the look with BadGal Mascara in Plum by Benefit.

Whether you’re a natural girl or a glamorama queen, try one of these looks at night and see what kind of mischief you can get into.