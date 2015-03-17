What “Blurring” Makeup and Skin Care Products Really Do

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a common Instagrammer, you already know that adding a “blur” effect to your photos makes little details in the image less visually sharp. But the concept of the filter isn’t just for photos. The idea of “blurring” imperfections and fine lines in the prep step of your makeup or skin care routine is a thing.

You were probably clued onto the trend by the word “blur” being added to the name or description of a makeup or skin care product on the market. As you might have guessed, most of the products that hold this little detail are multitasking primers (or products that aren’t pigmented) that work to create a smooth surface that make pores, wrinkles, fine lines, or uneven textures less noticeable—a major score that even helps create a flawless canvas for your foundation application.

Because most “blur” the pores and surface of your skin, you end up with a matte complexion that feels silky smooth. Ironically, these products blur the lines between makeup and skincare because many are packed with surprisingly high SPFs, vitamins, moisturizers, and anti-aging nutrients and formulations.

Take a look at some of the blurring products on the market now below.

The Body Shop’s take on products with a skin care blur comes in a milky white primer with a light, velvety cream texture. You apply it on your skin prior to any pigmented products like concealer or foundation. Because it’s formulated with babassu oil and Edelweiss stem cells, it acts as a moisturizer and an anti-aging product, making your pores appear smaller. It doesn’t include an SPF, so you’ll have to make sure to add in that step before or after.

(Where to Buy: The Body Shop Wonderblur, $25, thebodyshop-usa.com)

Pricey it may be, but Murad’s Invisiblur includes more benefits than your average primer, or blurring one at that. For starters, it has an SPF of 30, which is a fairly impressive number for a makeup product. It disperses in a clear gel-like consistency with a light scent that doesn’t smell overwhelmingly like sunscreen and smooths your skin’s surface even to the touch. It also addresses anti-aging with its mushroom peptides which are said to regulate collagen and elastic production. It doesn’t immediately address hydration, so if you have super dry skin that needs to be moisturized twice a day, you might want to add that in.

(Where to Buy: Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield, $65, nordstrom.com)

Yep, you can find a blur product in the drugstore! This particular product in Maybelline’s trio of a primer collection specifically addresses blurring imperfections and discoloration, while obviously working to make sure your makeup stays on longer during the day. It is best applied after moisturizer and SPF and before your tinted cover-up or foundation. And because it’s really light and oil-free, your blurred pores won’t feel clogged.

(Where to Buy: Maybelline Master Prime by Face Studio Primer, $10, drugstore.com)

Lancôme’s perfecting product is all about the blur. It’s oil-free, untinted, and all free of SPF (so keep that in mind), but has the phrase “1 minute” in its name because it’s said to get to work to quickly cover up any unevenness, fine lines, and wrinkles. It’s formulated with antioxidants from vitamin CG, as well as anti-aging ingredients.

(Where to Buy: Lancôme Visionnaire 1 Minute Blur, $55, nordstrom.com)

This product focuses specifically on minimizing the appearance of your pores by absorbing oil and laying on your skin’s surface, underneath your makeup with a shielding matte texture. Another plus is that it blurs imperfections and those annoying lines—making it fall under this standout primer category.

(Where to Buy:dr. brandt pores no more, $45, drbrandtskincare.com)

