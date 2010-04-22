4 Gorgeous Spring Makeovers

Spring is the perfect time to change up your look and who better to try the latest beauty trends than the in-the-know beauty bloggers of NYC? We invited some of our fave New York-based bloggers to join us a for a night of manis and makeovers at the fabulous Dex New York Studios.

The night kicked off with a virtual makeover session–everyone had a blast uploading their photo into the Makeover Studio and trying on their fave makeup brands and celebrity hairstyles. Then, super-stylist Dexter Phillip and his team of hair and makeup magicians gave each blogger a spring transformation. Get the scoop on their looks, then go create your own spring awakening in the Makeover Studio.

Eileen Dautruche, MissWhoEverYouAre.com

“I want something completely different. My normal look is barely there makeup,” said Eileen. Dexter applied a blend of mineral foundations to make skin glow while lips were pretty in pink. Dex New York Loose Mineral Pigment in Fitzpatrick Golden Sand and Mineral Pressed Eyeshadow in Wallstreet Onyx gave her eyes a sultry effect. “It gives her an exotic smokiness while keeping the glowing look of spring,” said Dexter.

Dina Fierro, Eye4Style.com

“Spring is about a fresh, glowing and radiant look that has playful colors that highlight the features,” said Dexter so he created a soft and pretty look for Dina to highlight spring’s fresh and light feel. On her lids he used a blend of gold and brown shadow, while her cheeks were adorned with an illuminating pink blush. On her lips he used Lipstick in Court Street Apricot and Lipgloss in Christopher Street Orchid to create her glowy pastel pout. “This look was great for her because the gold tones in the shadow made her green eyes pop and the blush and lipgloss coordinated with her neutral skin tone,” said Dexter. “I normally go naked or for more dramatic colors, so it was fun to explore a more natural look with color,” added Dina.

Felicia Walker Benson, ThisThatBeauty.com

As Felicia’s casual-chic look goes to show, spring doesn’t have to be all about tea party pastels. Dexter used a wash of copper and brown shadows on her eyes to give her subtle definition and sexiness. Her skin was given a radiant glow thanks to a blend of Tinted Hydrator #6, Mineral Glow in East Hampton Sand and Loose Mineral Foundation #10. On her lips he used a deep fuchsia lipstick that was topped off with a touch of shimmery pink gloss to soften the shade. “This look is great for her because she looks fresh and clean with a youthful glow and only the slightest pops of color to make her features beautiful!” said Dexter. Felicia also loved her look, saying “It’s fresh, modern, and embodies Spring!”

Kristin Booker, FashionStyleBeauty.com

Contrary to her fellow bloggers, Kristin decided to go all in with this bold and bright look. “Kristin is wearing a great colorful look for spring that expresses her vibrant personality by use of bold but appropriate colors,” said Dexter. On her eyes he used a mix of Mineral Loose Pigments in Top of The Rock and South Street Seaport, while her cheeks and lips were kept soft and pretty with shimmery pink blush and lipgloss. Said Kristin, “When it comes to makeup and hair, I am decidedly NOT a risk taker. I was skeptical but once the makeup was on, it surprised me with how GOOD it made me look. After that, the sweeping pompadour was added and, well, you can tell from the photo that I was really feeling it.”