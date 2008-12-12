Makeover Bedhead into Work Hair

Fess up–there are mornings when you just don’t want to get in the shower, get all wet, and go through the whole process of styling your hair.
I always thought that blow-drying already dry (i.e. messy, kinky bedhead) hair was a major no-no because that would scorch and dry out your hair. But, I recently learned this really great trick from hairstylist Jay Small of the Caru salon in Hoboken, NJ: Restyle dry hair using the cool setting on your blowdryer. “Cool air will smooth out your hair, but it won’t dehydrate or damage it,” he told me. Genius! What a time saver in the morning if your hair is generally clean, but just needs to get tidied up out a bit.
It’s also key to have a good bowdryer and I’m loving the Paul Mitchell Express Ion Dry v.1 . It has a cool setting, a great nozzle, ionic technology (this helps wet hair dry faster), and it’s super light.
