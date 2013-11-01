Makeover Alert! Kristen Chenoweth Got a Pixie

Is there something in the air? Kristin Chenoweth has also jumped on the pixie train, joining celebrities like Pamela Anderson and Jennifer Hudson, who also opted for major haircuts this week.

Celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek posted a picture on Instagram of Kristin’s new cut, saying that new cut (and lighter color!) is for an upcoming film role. Considering Chenoweth has long been known for her bubbly blonde look, the new cut certainly gives her a more sophisticated, grown-up vibe, and the longer layers toward the front suit her angular face.

Will her new role be more grown-up? After several TV stints—including roles on “The Good Wife” and “GCB”—it will be interesting to see Kristin try her hand at the big screen. Armed with this new ‘do, we’re betting she’ll ace the new role.

