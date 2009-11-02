Make-up Tips: Take Your Burgundy Lips from Day to Night

Women in New York have the “taking your day look to night” in five minutes flat pretty much down to a science. We tend to work late, and no one wants to commute home just to hop back on a subway (I say “hop” like trains appear when you want them to) just to do a mad rush to get to dinner on time.

But, we tend to forget to mix it up a bit; our routine will consist of darkening our eye shadow and applying lipstick, and end at that. Luckily for us, ever since burgundy lips hit the runways and then the streets, date nights got a little more exciting. Below I’ve listed six burgundy lip colors for you to try out (in order of day to night). If you have a steady hand, you can even apply them on the go.

1. CoverGirl Continous Color Lipstick in Bistro Burgundy, $5.49 at drugstore.com.

2. Smashbox Photo Finish Lipstick with Sila Silk Technology in Glamourous, $22.00 at ulta.com.

3. Lavera Lipgloss No. 6 in Burgundy, $14.99 at target.com.

4. Pur Minerals Mineral Shea Butter Lipstick in Black Amethyst, $15.00 at ulta.com.

5. Boots No. 7 High Shine Lip Gloss in Berry, $6.78 at target.com.

6. MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass in Trance Plant, $14.00 at maccosmetics.com.