Name: Jessica Ross
Agency/Salon: Freelance with several agencies
Hometown: Fair Lawn, NJ
New York City Neighborhood: Right on the border of Meatpacking , Chelsea, and the Village
What product is your secret weapon?: My smile ? and Neosporin – it makes a great lip balm
What photographers have you recently worked with?: Jim Reiher, Graciela Torres, Jo Lance, Graham Lott
What brands have you worked with?: MAC, Nars, Trish McEvoy, Stila, Armani, Bobbi Brown
What is the most outrageous request you’ve ever received?: A girl asked me to make her look like Carmen Electra when there was a lot more than make up standing in her way.
Make-up Tips: Get Rid of Oily Skin in A Pinch
