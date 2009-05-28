Make-up Tips: Get Rid of Oily Skin in A Pinch

Name: Jessica Ross

Agency/Salon: Freelance with several agencies

Hometown: Fair Lawn, NJ

New York City Neighborhood: Right on the border of Meatpacking , Chelsea, and the Village

What product is your secret weapon?: My smile ? and Neosporin – it makes a great lip balm

What photographers have you recently worked with?: Jim Reiher, Graciela Torres, Jo Lance, Graham Lott

What brands have you worked with?: MAC, Nars, Trish McEvoy, Stila, Armani, Bobbi Brown

What is the most outrageous request you’ve ever received?: A girl asked me to make her look like Carmen Electra when there was a lot more than make up standing in her way.