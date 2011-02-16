Make-up Tips: Get An All-Natural Look

Name: Katie Chua



Agency/Salon: Freelance



Hometown: Pleasantville, NY



New York City Neighborhood: Stuyvesant Town/East Village



What product is your secret weapon?: Makeup Forever Flash Color Case! You can mix the colors and use them all over. Eyes, cheeks, lips, body, etc.



What brands/salons have you worked with?: I grew up working in an Aveda Salon. I use a wide range like MAC, Makeup Forever, shu uemura, Laura Mercier, NARS, and Smashbox. I also went to Jemma Kidd’s school in London so I use many of her products.



How many years have you been in the business?: Three years, though I’ve been doing makeup since I was about 14.



Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Hmmm…yes! Sun-In when I was in middle school. It makes dark hair so orange and brassy.