Make-up Tips: Create Easy and Natural Eye Make-Up

Name: Vanessa Ungaro



Agency/Salon: Warren-Tricomi Salon



Hometown: Brooklyn, NY



New York City Neighborhood: Midtown



What product is your secret weapon?: Cream liner, thickening mascara for a natural look that is enough for everyday, but just enough to make your eyes POP!



What brands/salons have you worked with?: Warren-Tricomi, Smashbox, MAC, Make-up Designory



How many years have you been in the business?: 4



Have you personally ever had a hair or make up disaster?: Burnt hair with too much bleach! Ahh!