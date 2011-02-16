StyleCaster
Make-up Tips: Create Easy and Natural Eye Make-Up

Name: Vanessa Ungaro

Agency/Salon: Warren-Tricomi Salon

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

New York City Neighborhood: Midtown

What product is your secret weapon?: Cream liner, thickening mascara for a natural look that is enough for everyday, but just enough to make your eyes POP!

What brands/salons have you worked with?: Warren-Tricomi, Smashbox, MAC, Make-up Designory

How many years have you been in the business?: 4

Have you personally ever had a hair or make up disaster?: Burnt hair with too much bleach! Ahh!

