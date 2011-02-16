Name: Vanessa Ungaro
Agency/Salon: Warren-Tricomi Salon
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
New York City Neighborhood: Midtown
What product is your secret weapon?: Cream liner, thickening mascara for a natural look that is enough for everyday, but just enough to make your eyes POP!
What brands/salons have you worked with?: Warren-Tricomi, Smashbox, MAC, Make-up Designory
How many years have you been in the business?: 4
Have you personally ever had a hair or make up disaster?: Burnt hair with too much bleach! Ahh!
Make-up Tips: Create Easy and Natural Eye Make-Up
