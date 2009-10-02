Make-up Tips: Complementing Your Features

Name: Pamela Taylor

Agency/Salon: Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio & Academy of N.Y.

Hometown: New York., N.Y./Massapequa, N.Y.

Current Neighborhood: Chelsea

What brands/salons have you worked for?: New product development and consulting for several major lines internationally, Clarins Instant Smooth.

What product is your #1 secret weapon for the face?: My hydration fluid, dimethicone lavender water.

For Lips?: The pro-palette (mixables) makeup inc.

For eyes?: Any product with great pigment; Voluminous Mascara.

What is your best makeup tip for women?: Not too much foundation or powder/ hydrate the skin. Do not compete features!

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Early ’90s goth! Only certain faces looked good; makeup was too palid or dead looking. Lined taupe lips!!!!

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Not knowing the hairdresser was using heavy duty hairspray it dripped down the model’s face – re-do!!