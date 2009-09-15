Make-up Tips: Backstage Beauty at Jenni Kayne

Backstage at Jenni Kayne, the look was all about modern sex appeal and slept-in make-up. Hairstylist Ted Gibson for Beauty.com, (who tames the coifs of Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie) created a no-fuss messy bun, perfect for a hot summer day. Sara Lucero at Stila for Beauty.com created the “Navy Out All Night” make-up to complete the Jenni Kayne girl of the season–beautiful and modern, but toughened up. Read on for a step-by-step of how you can recreate it.

FACE:

1. Before applying make-up, prime your face with Arcona for Beauty.com skincare products, like Arcona Desert Mist spray, $32.

2. Even out skin tone with Stila’s Natural Finish Oil-Free Makeup, $38.

3. To keep the focus on the dramatic eyes, opt for simple matte make-up on the face. Use Perfecting Concealer, $23, to cover blemishes and under-eye circles and Stila’s Sheer Pressed Powder, $28.

4. Line the inner eye with Stila’s Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire, $18.

5. Using your fingers, lift the skin on the outside of your eyes taut, and brush Stila’s Smoky Eye Palette Shadow in Dune, $40, in a cat-eye shaped upward wing. Fill in the winged shaped with shadow, focusing on the inner and outer corners of the eye. Filling in the entire lid with color isn’t necessary.

6. Go overboard on the mascara. First curl the lashes, then add several coats of black MAJOR Major Lash Mascara, $22. For extra thickness, brush on navy shadow over mascara to achieve a cakey, smudged appearance.

7. Finish off the look with a subtle nude shade on the lips and cheeks to keep the focus on the eyes.

HAIR:

1. First apply Ted Gibson’s Tame It Shine Lotion, $19.95, to the hair to add texture.

2. Part the hair slightly to one side, then loosely comb it back into a ponytail using your fingers and tie with a clear elastic band, leaving some slack in the hair. This creates the illusion of the hair being short in the front when pulled back.

3. Tie the ponytail into a looped bun, making sure the tail is facing up. If necessary, use a bobby pin to secure the looser side of hair so that it doesn’t fall out.

4. To finish, spray on Ted Gibson’s Beautiful Hold Hairspray, $19.95, to control fly-aways.