Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup-Free For Marie Claire

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has appeared make-up free on the cover of Marie Claire magazine.

The 29-year-old star – who came under heavy criticism for gaining weight last year – did the cover shoot, which is also free from retouching, in an effort to challenge pre-conceived notions of beauty.

She said: “I don’t have anything to prove anymore. What other people think of me is not my business.”

However, the sexy singer, who recently fronted The Price of Beauty – a documentary following Jessica as she tries bizarre beauty treatments across the world – did admit she would still get dressed up when she felt she wanted to.

She said: “If I’m in a mood to go out and feel hot and sexy, I want long hair that I can feel on my back. But I also like bed head.”

Recently Jessica confessed she has changed thanks to her acceptance of her body and looks.

She said: “There’s always something that I’ve wanted to fix because there’s always somebody who looks better; that’s what we always compare ourselves to.

“So I think the journey really was finding what was beautiful inside of me and knowing that it’s unique and rare. And it was a very powerful journey. It has definitely changed my life.”