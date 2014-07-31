Beauty and the Real Girl: Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.



Finding a perfect foundation is like winning the gold prize. Many foundations can be too heavy, leaving our skin greasy all day. Choosing the right color for our skin tones can also be tricky. So when we stumbled upon Jessica Eggert, a college student who is obsessed with her lightweight foundation, we knew we had to ask why.



“I tend to break out but I have finally found a foundation that evens out the appearance of my skin tone without clogging my pores,” she tells us. “What’s even better is that it looks and feels like I’m not wearing makeup. It’s great!”

What’s great about this product is that it comes in 26 different shades, making it almost perfect for every skin tone. Apply a light layer daily and you’ll have oil-free, even skin all day long.

Where to buy: Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $42, Sephora.com