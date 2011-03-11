Make Up For Ever Debuts The First Unretouched Makeup Ad

We are huge fans over here at Beauty High of trying to find those certain magazine covers and advertising campaigns that wind up in the “Photoshop disaster” bin. You know the ones someone is missing a foot or an elbow, or seemingly has no left side of their body altogether.

Because of all of the frenzy around how far we do go with Photoshop, many stars have even been as bold as to go unretouched on their covers. Or, at least have claimed to. And do you remember the whole awkward Today Show where Kathie Lee and Hoda went bare faced?

Well now a makeup company is taking it a step further. Make Up For Ever is launching their new ad campaign for HD Invisible Cover Foundation (which claims to mask any imperfections that even a camera lens would magnify) and the ads are unretouched.

We love the idea, it’s a terrific effort to prove that your product works. But, you have to take into consideration that the model had the help of a professional makeup artist, and she’s a young and gorgeous model. Another thing to note: the image was taken from a distance.

With all of that said, when you consider just how much retouching is done on covers these days to get rid of the finest lines and even things like peach fuzz on arms, we’re pretty impressed that her skin looks so flawless. Hopefully this won’t be a one time thing and retouching will become just a tad less excessive.

Make Up For Ever will also be taking the print campaign to the next level and are launching a microsite on March 16, http://www.hd-not-retouched.com, featuring an interactive short film created to highlight the models’ perfect complexions and was shot in HD (of course).

The models in the video are combined with some digitally altered objects meant to try to trick the viewer. After watching you can play a game to discover which objects have been retouched, and enter to win a contest beginning March 15. Good luck!

Image Courtesy of Make Up For Ever