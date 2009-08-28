Make Over Your Makeup Bag

With fall fashion hitting store racks, it’s time to update your makeup bag, too. But do you have to do a complete (and expensive) overhaul to get a fabulous fall look? NO! Here are some tips on what to toss, what to tweak, and what to add to your makeup bag as summer transitions into fall.

EYES



Toss: White Eye Liner



The warm months of summer are a great time for ethereal white liners, but fall calls for a bit more sultry definition. Besides, airy, gossamer shades look better against a (faux) tan anyway.



Tweak: Bright Eye Shadows



Keep your bright summer eye shadows, just dial up the seriousness by blending them with earthy tones like taupe, gray or brown. This adds depth to lighter colors like teal, lavender and seafoam so you can continue to wear them well into the fall.



Try: Indigo Eye Liner



Indigo is a more energetic, almost spring-like take on fall makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor notes, “Indigo blue is a big color this season. It looks amazing on everyone and brightens the whites of your eyes.” Try Lancome Ink Artliner in Indigo Charm, Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Deviant or Sephora Brand Flashy Liner in Flashy Blue

CHEEKS



Toss: Cheek Stains



Now that temperatures are cooling off and humidity is no longer a threat, ditch cheek stains in favor of cream and powder blushes. Cream blushes will give your skin a dewy finish while powders are perfect for those seeking matte coverage. Both will have more intensity than a stain.



Tweak: Bronzer



Bronzer is a great tool to transition your look from summer to fall, as long as you use it sparingly. “I like to mix bronzer with blush and swirl onto the cheeks,” says makeup artist B. Cohen. “Keep the bronzer only on the cheeks to gradually go from dark to light while still looking natural.”



Try: Buff Blush



Perhaps the vampire fever sweeping the nation is to blame: barely-there blush in super sheer buff and nudes are hot this autumn. Try NARS Blush in Nico, CoverGirl Cheekers Blush in Natural, Almay Pure Blends in Honey

LIPS



Toss: Sheer Balms



Clear, comfy lip moisturizers were perfect for your lazy summer days at the shore, but fall calls for more drama on the lips. Toss out those plain Jane balms and opt for shades that will brighten your face.



Tweak: Coral Lip Gloss



Keep your favorite coral summer lip colors in your fall rotation by layering them with red shades to deepen the look, mixing up a bolder carnelian red. “Use the back of your hand like an artist palette to create your own fall lip color,” says Cohen.



Try: Berry Lipstick



“For fall, you can’t go wrong with raspberry and deeper cranberry lipstick,” says Maybelline New York makeup artist Kerry Malouf. For a less made-up look, try a lip stain. “Lip stains are a beautiful way to add color to your face without feeling heavy or overdone,” says Cohen. Create your own lip stain by applying a too-dark lipstick and blotting almost completely off. Try Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in Bit of Berry, Bobbi Brown new Lip Crayon in Raisin Berry, Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Liquid Lipstick in Brilliant Bordeaux

NAILS



Toss: Summer Shimmers



Sparkly nails were fun in the carefree days of summer but now it’s time to toss those summery shimmers and reach for more opaque shades of nail polish.



Tweak: Bright Nails



Fun, bright nails never seem to go out of style. Bright pinks, reds and purples are one trend that won’t be disappearing anytime soon so hang on to those bright shades. Just be sure to keep nail-lengths short and neat. A rounded-square shape looks most professional.



Try: Matte Colors



Matte nails are all the rage this fall and there are some gorgeous colors to choose from. “A matte finish is very fashion-forward,” says Essie Weingarten, founder and president of Essie Cosmetics. With a mattifying top coat, you can create a smooth, matte finish with any nail color. Be aware that matte nails need extra care to prevent chipping. Don’t use a basecoat and steer clear of hand lotion while you’re rocking shine-free nails. Try Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher, Zoya MatteVelvet in Posh, Sephora by OPI in Matte Domestic Goddess.

Now that you’ve “fallified” your makeup bag, you can start to tackle the task of updating your closet!

Related Content:



Fall In Love With Color



5 Fall 2009 Manicure Trends



My Favorite Fall Makeup Trends