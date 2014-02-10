Beauty Buzz: How to Make Your Lashes Last, Valentine’s Day Nail Art, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Obsessed with mascara? Here’s how to make your lashes last. [Daily Makeover]

2. The cutest idea for Valentine’s Day nails: These gold hearts. [The Beauty Department]

3. Contrary to popular belief, blue lipstick can look chic, as proven by the Ann Yee Fall 2014 show. [Huffington Post]

4. Eiffel Tower nose jobs are now a thing, apparently. [The Luxury Spot]

5. How to wear white eyeliner and look like you know what you’re doing. [Makeup.com]

Image via Istock