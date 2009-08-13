Make It Maybelline Every Month

As the official sponsor of New York Fashion Week, Maybelline is taking over the fashion industry one production at a time. The brand isn’t sticking around for September alone. Mixing fashion and beauty every month, the iconic beauty brand has created a calendar and we’ll certainly be hanging it up in our office this year.

Check out the behind the scenes making of the Maybelline calendar right here:

Wrap up: Emma Wasson supports prop 8. Kemp Muhl rides a mechanical mascara bottle. Jessica White catches a cab. Anna Wang is startling. Emily Didionto wigs out. And Michael Angel talks style.