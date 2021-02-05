Your Fave Beauty Brands Have Sleek New Packaging To Help Redefine What It Means To Be Black

Back in June, we told you about #PullUporShutUp challenge, a campaign started by Charon Chuter, founder and CEO of Uoma Beauty. It was a movement to get brands to release their number of Black people employed in both corporate and leadership roles. Now, for Black History Month (and just because it’s an important cause), Chuter is continuing her activism with the Make It Black campaign and corresponding products. This movement raises funds for the new Pull Up For Change Impact Fund, which provides capital to emerging Black founders, but also helps shift perceptions around what it means to be Black.

Have you looked up “black” in the dictionary lately? In an open later to the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam Webster Dictionary, Chuter states the definition of black and some of the negative synonoms. “Your definition today still reads ‘characterized by hostility or angry discontent,’ ‘not conforming to a high moral standard; morally unacceptable,'” she writes. She’s requesting these companies change these outdated ideologies.

“Language plays a critical role in how we perceive the world,” Chuter said in a statment. “The function of language goes beyond expressing ideas and concepts, it shapes thought and defines our collective consciousness. Language should be neutral, unbiased and reflective of our current realities. It is in this regard that the dictionary has work to do.”

Not only can you help by signing the petition, but you can also shop some stellar beauty products to support the important cause. Some of our favorite brands including Briogeo, Colourpop, Dragun Beauty, Flower Beauty, Maybelline, Morphe, NYX Professional Makeup, PÜR and UOMA Beauty repackaged their most iconic products in sleek black. The limited-edition products are available for purchase at Ulta Beauty through the end of February. 100 percent of the gross profits benefit the Pull Up for Change Fund.

These products look so chic and you’ll want to have them in your bathroom. Plus, they’re already ones you know and love. Shop a few online now and check back when the rest hit Ulta on February 7.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

