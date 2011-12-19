Make the Holidays Sparkle with this Glitter Gift Guide

Every girl wants something that sparkles for the holidays, but even if you can’t afford diamonds there are plenty of shiny things to put under the tree this year. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite glittery-bits in the hopes that they will inspire men everywhere to amp up the shine this season.
Vera Wang Princess Night Eau de Toilette is the perfect scent for the girl in your life who loves sparkles. We love this fragrance because it is perfect mixture of glam and exotic.
(Vera Wang Princess Night, $60, macys.com)
We are not huge fans of too much glittery makeup, but a bit of shine on the lips can sometimes be the finishing touch on a beauty routine, especially during the holidays. MAC Glitter and Ice Dazzleglass is all you need to perfect your holiday look.
(MAC Glitter and Ice Dazzleglass, $19.50, nordstrom.com)
A mirrored vanity is a great way to display all of your favorite beauty products without ruining your decor. We love this Harry Koenig Vintage Rectangle Mirrored Vanity Tray from Target.
(Harry Koenig Vintage Rectangle Mirrored Vanity Tray, $32, target.com)
Another place where it is perfectly acceptable to wear some glitter is on your eyelids - especially around this time of year. This NARS eyeshadow trio comes with three great glittery options that will be a nice way to add some subtle shine.
(NARS Trio Eyeshadow, $45, nordstrom.com)
We are going to let you in on a little secret - a girl can never have too many makeup brushes. That is why we love this brush kit from Sephora. The perfect size for traveling, this kit comes with every type of makeup brush you may need during your New Year's vacation.
(Deluxe Clear Brush Set, $36, sephora.com)
And if your going to be giving nail polish, a manicure set is another logical choice. This glittery manicure set from Lord & Taylor has everything you will need for a picture perfect mani.
(Lord & Taylor Manicure Set, $7, lordandtaylor.com)
The best way to shine during the holidays is to rock a glittery manicure. Now is a great time to get a gift set filled with favorite sparkly colors.
(Glitter and Sparkle Four Piece Full Size Nail Color Set, $28, sephora.com)
We love gifts that have multiple functions. This glittery cosmetic bag can function as a lot of things, but more importantly it won't be an eyesore on your desk or bathroom counter.
(Sonia Kashuk Sparkle Frame Purse, $12, target.com)
Want a little spritz of sparkle? Look no further than this Taina Tarantino Sparklicity Gold Shimmer Dust. Reserved for only special occasions, just pouf this product's atomizer for a shimmery spray of fine dry powder.
(Sparklicity Gold Shimmer Dust, $39, sephora.com)