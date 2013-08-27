3 Ways to Make Hair Look Young Again

With all our worries about fine lines showing up on our face and body parts starting to sag, you’d think our hair would give us a break. Wrong! Besides the obvious graying, hair shows plenty of signs of getting older — it loses its shine, fullness and overall vibrancy. Fortunately, it is possible to treat your hair’s signs of aging.

“What keeps hair healthy and looking young isn’t so different from what maintains fresh skin,” says Marina Azizova, director of R&D at Zotos Professional AGEbeautiful. She breaks down which ingredients we need to keep hair looking young and beautiful.

1. Collagen

Collagen delivers moisture to hair and adds body and definition. Just as collagen acts as a filler for your skin, it can be considered a filler for your hair. Try Organix Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo ($7.99, ulta.com), which incorporates plant-based collagen, keratin peptides and silk protein in its formula.

2. Natural Vitamin E

This ingredient fights free radicals which can cause aging. The Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Experience Kit ($30, dermstore.com) uses vitamin E in its products.

3. Melanin

Melanin is a natural pigment that gives color to hair. In the body, melanin is produced for each strand of hair, so when the levels decrease over time, each strand goes gray individually. AGEbeautiful Anti-Aging Demi Permanent Liqui-Creme ($5.99, sallybeauty.com) uses plant-derived melanin to cover grays.

