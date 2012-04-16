‘Make It Or Break It’ Star Ayla Kell Dishes On Her Beauty Go-Tos

When it comes to beauty, no one knows it better than young up-and-coming stars. So when we wanted to know what beauty go-to’s young actresses turn to these days, we asked Ayla Kell from the hit show Make It Or Break It. On-screen she plays Payson Keeler, a competitive gymnast who has one thing on her mind — winning – but off-screen Ayla is a professionally trained dancer who isn’t shy about her femininity. Although she has been dancing for most of her life and has been featured in numerous commercials, her big break came with the ABC Family show. Now in it’s third season, Ayla, like her character Payson, is coming into her own beauty-wise and isn’t afraid to do the things she likes — regardless if they are “on-trend.”

We got to catch up with the young TV star to find out her favorite skin care routine, how her style differs from Payson and what spring trend she was rocking long before anyone else caught on.

While you’re on set, what products are your beauty essentials?

When I’m on the mat working out I need a lightweight hairspray, I use one called Hold Me Tight. When my hair is down, we use just a bit of Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray.

Do you have any hair or makeup tricks from the stylists on Make It Or Break It?

It’s so funny, I do my makeup like Payson now. But one of the really great tips is to bend the eyeshadow brush so you don’t have to put your arms too high. It was the best tip ever.

What’s your skin care routine like when you’re shooting?

I start my day with a cleanser and use Even Better serum and sunblock and a product to lighten dark spots…That’s the main thing, after your skin clears you still have dark spots and if you put makeup on again you’ll just break out again.

Which spring beauty looks are you dying to try?

I generally go against the trends, but let me just say I have been wearing florals for 15 years. I think it’s just because I’m from the Midwest, but everyone made fun of me. Now that everyone wears them I’ve become fashionable without even trying.

Does your beauty routine change up in the summer time?

I bump up the SPF and use City Block 40. I like it because I play tennis in the middle of the city, it helps with everything, more than just sun protection, but pollution and stuff too.

Can you tell us about anything in store for Payson this season?

She goes from a girl that knows nothing but gymnastics to someone who wants all these new experiences. You really get to see the transition, to a girl that is more confident. This year is really good for her, you can see her in a different light and she can see herself in a different light.

What’s your favorite way to stay in shape for the show?

See the way to stay in shape is a trifecta of working out, eating well, and resting enough. A lot of people will drink water but forget to rest, your body needs that time for it to repair itself.

