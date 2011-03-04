Maison Martin Margiela’s First Scent to Launch in U.S.

Spring not only brings us warm weather to be happy about, but apparently some Margiela as well. Margiela we may actually be able to afford (gasp!). Launching this April, the house’s first fragrance will be brought to the states.

The scent, named Untitled, is a women’s fragrance described as a woody green floral with top notes of galbanum essence and orange blossom absolute. Renaud de Lesquen, president of Maison Martin Margiela Fragrances at L’Oreal, said to WWD, “The unique nature of this scent – it is a very different juice – has the capacity to build loyalty. It is so unusual that it is difficult to move on to another scent. We are excited about entering the American market with this scent, especially as it is a large and very competitive market.”

The bottle is perfect for spring, with an abundance of white (how Margiela) and a peek of the pale green scent. The fragrance will debut at Saks Fifth Avenue at the beginning of April.