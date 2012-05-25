Maison Martin Margiela Launches New Scents; Learn 3 Tricks For Clear Skin

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Maison Martin Margiela is launching a new women’s “Replica” fragrance line based off of their seasonal capsule collection. [WWD]

Apparently mint green shadow is having a bit of a moment on the red carpet — do you think you’re daring enough to try it out? [Bellasugar]

Baring skin is a must during the summer (and everyone likes to go a bit lighter on the makeup) and these 3 tricks will help you to keep yours looking perfect [Girls in the Beauty Department]

Krysten Ritter admits that she never watched Dawson’s Creek and can’t go anywhere without hand cream. We can understand one of those things…[Allure]

Cindy Crawford isn’t all that excited about Vogue’s Anti-Eating Disorders initiative, as she thinks the fashion industry is really in the consumer’s hands anyway. [The Cut]