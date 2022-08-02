Maisie Williams Surprised Everyone By Totally Shaving Her Head

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since Maisie Williams’ hit show Game of Thrones ended in 2019, she’s been experimenting with her hairstyles, going from blonde, back to brown and everything in between. But this is the first time we’ve seen Williams shave her head into a chic buzzcut. Some celebs fake shaving their hair off with wigs. See: Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things Season 4 and Gigi and Bella Hadid on the Marc Jacobs Runway. But it looks like the Game of Thrones actor isn’t messing around.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Williams showed off her buzzcut with the caption: “washing head w facewash.” Her hashtag #3in1girlie makes us think she’s excited to get ready quicker, use less products and save some serious time. Think of all the things you would do if you didn’t have to blow dry your hair? Or curl it? Or straighten it? Or plop it?

Still, we’re pretty sure she’s joking and she knows you still have to take care of your scalp when you shave your head.

It’s probable the actor just wanted a change since she’s not afraid of experimenting. It’s also possible her hair had had enough. The last time we saw her, she was rocking a brunette pixie cut, but before that she was platinum blonde with bleached brows. There’s no doubt her hair was feeling the damage. Now she can start over fresh and try out all the cute short hairstyles as it grows out.

In 2019, Williams spoke to Rolling Stone about her reason for going pink at the time. “I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn’t want to work,” she said. “It’s a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.”