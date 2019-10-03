Maisie Williams and Her BF Wore Matching Makeup to Fashion Week Because F Gender Norms

Maisie Williams turns heads wherever she goes. Even at just 5’1,” the Game of Thrones star stands out with her killer style and colorful hair. Well, this time it’s her boyfriend Reuben Selby who has everyone talking. The duo is in Paris for the city’s fashion week where they sat front row at Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2020 show. They each wore Browne’s signature plaid short suits, ties and knee socks. They also rocked matching pink eyeshadow courtesy of makeup artist Helene Vasnier. Williams shared a photo of the couple to her Instagram with a very American Beauty caption, “Who let Jane Burnham and Ricky Fitts into pfw?”

Williams and Selby, who co-founded both a modeling agency and a creative agency, proved a few things that maybe we knew to be true but I don’t think everyone does: the pink eye trend is still in style and makeup has no gender. Selby looks just as hot with a wash of eyeshadow as Williams does.

This isn’t the first time the couple became beauty twins. At the rehearsal dinner for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding, they both went for pink hair with their all-white clothes and black booties. Not that Selby just copies his actress girlfriend. One peek at his Instagram and you’ll see he had blue hair before the pink.

Although men wearing makeup is nothing new, it still seems to be reserved for people who identify as women or so-called “beauty boys.” This is often more drag-style makeup. The conversation then leaves out gender non-conforming people, as well as men who just want to wear a little makeup without it being a big deal. Take a look at other countries. According to CNN, South Korean men lead the world’s male beauty market. Male K-pop stars rock eyeliner and blush without being labeled. Hopefully, as more men like Selby experiment with beauty, it will make those of all genders want to follow suit.