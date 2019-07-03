Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Just Got Matching Pink Hair

If you follow actress Maisie Williams on Instagram, you know she’s no stranger to hair transformations. The Game of Thrones star has been peach, pink, blonde, lavender and, of course, her natural brunette shade just in the past year or so. Now, she’s gone back to pink to match with her boyfriend Reuben Selby. The couple hit up Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding—the second one—this weekend looking adorable in all white with pastel hair.

“White party for the bride and groom,” Williams wrote on Instagram. She wore a chic white blazer dress and black booties while her model/photographer date wore a white suit and black boots, which just made their pink hair stand out even more. Selby’s takes on a decidedly deeper shade, which makes sense because Williams’ hair was probably lighter to begin with. For pink to really show, your hair has to be as blonde as humanly possible, which is why pink is so tough to maintain.

If you have lighter hair and want to try Williams’ look without too much commitment, I love Overtone. It’s a color-depositing brand with shampoo, conditioners and masks that allow you to rock colorful hair temporarily without the damage. And it really works. I used Overtone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner ($29 at Overtone) on my own former-platinum hair. When applied to dry hair, the color becomes even more intense. Then, you keep it up with Pastel Pink Daily Conditioner ($18 at Overtone) and it won’t fade as quickly.

Do we think Williams will keep her shade for a while, especially since Game of Thrones is over? We’ll just have to follow along and see.

