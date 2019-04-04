Finally, a First Look at Urban Decay’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Makeup Line IRL

Wednesday night was the final red carpet for the Game of Thrones cast, and the stars of the show did not hold back. It was an emotional night for the group (and fans!), as the last season is about to air. Hair and makeup—and wardrobe, of course—was just about the best we’ve seen from the cast yet. Take Arya Stark, for example. Maisie Williams’ Game of Thrones red carpet makeup was soft and pretty to go with her lilac hair. And the whole look is actually achievable since it was created by makeup artist Kindra Mann using the New Urban Decay Game of Thrones collection, which drops this month.

Mann gave Williams a smooth complexion with Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer under her eyes and covering any spots and blemishes. She then applied Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation for an even skin tone. For a glowy look perfect for the red carpet, she applied highlighter from the Urban Decay Game of Thrones Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette in the shades Rhaegal and Drogon to her cheekbones and nose.

To prep Williams’ eyelids for makeup, Mann applied Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Sin. Next, she lined Williams’ top lid with Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion, a matte black, winging it out. She lined her waterline with Urban Decay 24/y Glide-On Eye Pencil in Yeyo, a metallic white. To create a diffused smokey eye, Mann applied the Take the Black eyeshadow shade over her eyeliner, from the House Targaryen section of the Urban Decay Game of Throne Eyeshadow Palette. She added the shade Hardhome over the brow bone and in the crease of her eyes for dimension. Mann finished Williams’ eyes with layers of Urban Decay Perversion Mascara. She even clumped the bottom lashes a bit for a doll-like look.

Next, Mann combed through Willaims’ bold brows with Urban Decay Brow Endowed in Dark Drapes followed by the Urban Decay Brow Tamer in Dark. To give her eyebrows a bit more definition, Mann used the marker end of Urban Decay Brow Blade in Dark Drapes to draw-in and extend the brow. For her soft pink lips, Mann applied Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Backtalk. She then set the whole look with Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.

Williams wasn’t the only one rocking the GOT Urban Decay collection. The stunning Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, also wore the line courtesy of makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. We’re in love with the way Deenihan gave the actress a smokey neutral eye with the Winterfell section of the Urban Decay Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette. The soft makeup let her bold lips stand out. She’s wearing Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Crash, a matte orange.

We’re going to really miss the way the Game of Thrones cast brings the glam to every single red carpet, but we have a feeling this won’t be the last we’ll see of the stars.