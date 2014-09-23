The One Thing: Mai Couture Glow-Geous Trio

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Imagine a product that helps blot away shine and oil throughout the day while also giving your face that healthy, model-worthy sheen. Thankfully, this wishful thinking can be a reality with Mai Couture’s Glow-Geous Trio, and line of blush and bronzing papers. That’s right: makeup on a piece of paper, making traveling and mid-day touch-ups a total breeze. Inside a pretty gold booklet comes a blush, bronzer, and highlighter sheet that can be ripped off for smaller touch-ups or used as a whole. Not convinced yet? Take a look at some of our reasons for giving this “makeup stationery” a chance.

MORE: Makeup Tricks for Battling Oily Skin

What Makes It Different:

Instead of needing a brush and a compact, these papers can be pressed directly into the skin to give your complexion beautifully pigmented color.

The “paper” nature of this product helps it absorb oil just like a blotting sheet, swapping unwanted oil for a more glamorous glow.

Bacteria-infected or expired makeup is a thing of the past with this product, since the papers are thrown away immediately after use.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Sometimes the idea of bringing an entire palette or compact with us seems less than feasible, especially since a dropped bronzer or blush compact means you’ve got a crumbled mess on your hands, but these papers can be taken virtually anywhere — even your pocket! The color pay-off on these little sheets is pretty remarkable and lasts for a better part of the day. Need a touch up? Just rip off a small section, apply, and toss!

Where to Buy: Mai Courture Glow-Geous Trio, $24, Nordstrom.com