Get Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Gorgeous Premiere Look

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s makeup artist tells our friends at HollywoodLife how to get her gorgeous vintage look!

Maggie Gyllenhaal looked totally glam at the NYC premiere of her new flick, Nanny McPhee Returns on Aug. 17. From her wavy bob to her plum lips and purple smoky eyes, she looked like a true vintage beauty. We were “inspired by the beauties of the 1920’s and 30’s,” says her celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern. “We combined the smoky eye with an added electric element and a deeply stained lip.”

“I smoked the eye out with Shu Uemura Pressed Eye Shadow in Iridescent Eggplant Purple. Then, I lined the top lash line with brown eyliner and smudged out the bottom lash line with CoverGirl LiquiLineBlast Eye liner in Violet Voltage,” Molly says. “Two coats of CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara in Brown with a little black mascara on the ends” finished off the eyes.

The last dramatic touch was a deep plum on Maggie’s lips. “Her deep lipstain is the new shade of CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain in Saucy Plum,” Molly says.

Contributed by: Marta Topran