Then and Now Magazine Covers: 15 Celebs All Grown Up

These 15 female celebs have grown up in the very center of the limelight, and they don’t plan on stopping now. Gracing covers such as Teen Vogue and Marie Claire, the world has been able to watch these wonderful women become who they are today. These beauty bombshells have gone through some beauty trends that they may regret, but they have had multiple looks that will be remembered for years to come.
We have collected a series of magazine covers to display just how much they have grown and matured over the years, through their careers and also through their looks.
Angelina Jolie may have had her rebel years, but she always reverts back to her classy, flawless self.
Allure March 1999/ Marie Claire February 2012
From booty popping in Destiny's Child to being named the World's Most Beautiful Woman, Beyonce knows how to rule the world.
Stuff Magazine April 2001/ People May 2012
Amanda Seyfried had her humble beginnings in Mean Girls, but rose to the top quickly by embracing her true character and wit.
Teen Vogue August 2008/ Elle July 2012
From a dorky yet lovable girl in The Princess Diaries to a mature young woman who is rocking the big screen, Anne Hathaway is growing up.
Seventeen 2003/ Allure July 2012
Remember the movie Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants? Blake Lively was one of four girls to star, but now she has broken away and claimed her own brand of fame.
GL August 2008/ Mar
We all know Christina Aguilera had a wild child past, but that's what has made her into who she is today.
YM December 2002/ Marie Claire February 2012
Demi Lovato has gone through so much, and she is only 19 years old. She has enough strength and wisdom of someone more than twice her age.
Girls' Life February 2009/ Cosmopolitan July 2012
Jennifer Aniston never seems to age. We don't know what it is, whether it's her diet and exercise or just plain luck, but either way, this lady has it all figured out.
Cosmopolitan October 1997/ Marie Claire May 2012
From an average teenager to a low key mom, Jessica Alba always stays on the classy side of life.
Seventeen April 2001/ Marie Claire June 2012
Anyone remember Dawson's Creek? We do, and it is a personal favorite here in the office. Katie Holmes' life has changed a lot over the past few years (and weeks!), but what hasn't changed is her true-to-self character.
Seventeen October 2004/ Elle August 2012
Twilight has brought Kristen Stewart far, but it's time for her to branch out more and do different projects, and having a Vanity Fair cover is a fabulous start.
Teen Vogue March 2007/ Vanity Fair July 2012
Lindsay Lohan has long ago jumped off of the teeny bopper train. Her life now consists of getting on the right track and staying there.
You can't walk the street without seeing at least one magazine with Miley Cyrus on it. She is no longer Hannah Montana and she wants the world to know.
Girls' Life Magazine December 2006/ Marie Claire March 2007
Rihanna has come a long way from her "S.O.S" days, and we can't wait to see where she takes her skyrocketed fame!
Seventeen September 2007/ Bazaar August 2012
Britney Spears has done so much in her lifetime, we still can't believe that she is only 30.
CosmoGirl July/July 2000/ Elle January 2011