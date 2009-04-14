Madonna’s Dishy Eyes

Did you get a chance to check out the March issue of W? The cover story Blame It On Rio featured Madonna hanging out with a bunch of hot Brazilian boys (including her current boyfriend) in a hotel.

Dark, sooty smoky shadow is usually what comes to mind when you think of sexy, bedroom eyes. But Madonna’s makeup artist Gina Brooke took a really fresh approach and kept her lids totally bare. “I actually just put a little bit of Shu Uemura Cleansing Beauty Oil on her lids to get that reflective shine,” explains Gina. I think the look is totally sexy and a refreshing change from the predictable black eye.