Madonna Rocked Hairy Armpits Through High School

Madonna, who is clearly a legend in her own right with an incredible music career, upcoming directorial debut, clothing line and fragrance, has apparently not always been this confident.

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Madge shares that “the boys in my school would make fun of me” calling her a “hairy monster” due to her armpit hair! Being the cool and collected Madonna that she is though, she rebelled. “I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that. So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

She also noted that hanging out in gay clubs as a teen helped her to find herself. “Straight men did not find me attractive. I think they were scared of me because I was different.”

Clearly, that is not the case anymore, as she attracts plenty of young little hot things, but we all obviously have to find our own way. It is nice to know that even Madonna was once awkward, and um, hairy.

[People] [Harper’s Bazaar]