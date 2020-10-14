Madonna Has Pink Hair Now and I Didn’t Recognize Her

Madonna just joined a trendy group of celebrities who took this time at home and social distancing to go pink for a little fun. Madonna’s pink hair was a surprise to her fans, many who remarked they didn’t notice it was her when scrolling. The pop icon posted a few photos of her new hair over the last few days but her most recent one is the clearest yet without a filter. In a sped-up video, Madonna is seen holding her new Madonna x IIUVO Madame X perfume and applying lipstick. “Only good with lip stick 💋 Anyone want to do my make-up??” she captioned.

Hairstylist Andy Lecompte is in the back curling Madonna’s peachy-pink hair while she lines her lips with Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner. We don’t know the exact shade but it looks like it could be Arc, which is currently on major sale during Amazon Prime Day. The pretty berry hue looks amazing with her hair color, which is courtesy of colorist Nicola Clarke.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Clarke revealed exactly how she got Madonna’s hair color over on her Instagram. Just in case, you know, you want to copy the look. She used Schwarzkopf Professional blonde to brighten Madonna’s hair and Crazy Color Official for the pink. Clarke noted that she added Virtue ColorKick to the bleach to ensure Madonna’s hair stays strong throughout the many color changes. The professional, in-salon ingredient is made from human keratin.

Madonna is just the latest celeb to go pink. Just in the last few months, Joe Jonas, Faith Hill and her daughter, Maddie Ziegler and others tried the rosy hue. With fewer events and in-person meetings, there couldn’t be a better time to play around with something new.