‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey’s Skin Care Routine Includes This $5 Controversial Staple

Listen, everyone. I’m concerned about Madison Bailey’s skin care routine and I’m not the only one. The Outer Banks star shared how she gets her skin ready for bed in a video for Harper’s Bazaar. It has since racked up almost 600 comments with many of them wanting to make a few changes and wishing she would swap out a few harsh products for a few more effective ones. It’s important to note that she’s only 21 so she has completely flawless skin—not to mention, we all made some skin care mistakes at that age.

At the beginning of the video, Bailey notes that she doesn’t have sensitive skin so she can pretty much use whatever she wants to try out. It’s likely her skin will change as she gets older but for now, nothing she uses is going to completely damage her face. But it’s also good to prevent future issues and start a skin-healthy routine at any age. And I wouldn’t say her routine is especially healthy now, unfortunately. “That skin is going to deteriorate so fast,” reads one comment. “My goodness the skincare world is about to school her,” reads another. Truly, I’m not sure Bailey knows what she got herself into.

When Bailey whipped out the makeup removing wipes, fans commented that Hyram, a popular skinfluencer on TikTok, is going to have a field day with this routine because it includes pretty much everything he and other influencers beg people not to use. Makeup wipes might not damage her skin just yet and they’re fine in a pinch like after the gym or when you’re not near soap and water. But when at home, there are much more effective ways of removing all the dirt, oil, makeup and grime. Plus, they’re terrible for the environment. She could easily switch to micellar water on a reusable cotton round such as Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water ($6.78 at Amazon). Micellar water is safer for the skin and more effective.

Next, she skips cleansing all together for some reason and goes right for a physical exfoliator packed with harsh scrubbing particles. Even if you don’t have sensitive skin, most scrubs (there are exceptions) are just too damaging to the top layer of the skin and can lead to even more fine lines, wrinkles and dryness over time. Even worse, she adds a cleansing brush, which can be harsh on its own. Instead, she should tea a chemical exfoliant that’s more gentle to the skin but will still get rid of those dead skin cells and kill acne-causing bacteria. We love The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA ($6.80 at Sephora).

Just when I thought the products were going to get a little more gentle, Bailey busts out an acne-mask when I don’t see that she has any real acne. It’s good that she spot treats, though, instead of using all over her face. It’s possible she has some dark spots from past acne so a product with niacinamide and vitamin C will be more effective at brightening those areas. We love Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots ($28 at Sephora). I told you this was stressful!

We’re almost to the last step. She says she got Truly Organic No Worries Anti-Stress Serum at Urban Outfitters, though it doesn’t look available anymore. I’m not familiar with this serum but it seems like the most gentle part of her routine and will help calm down any redness. “It makes my skin feel really, really soft when I wake up, she says.”

For a dash of “self-love,” Bailey also uses a rose quartz facial roller. Listen: if it feels good, do it. It’s a nice way to massage the muscles in your face and maybe even get some lymphatic drainage action. Put it in the fridge if you want to de-puff under your eyes. But it probably doesn’t really do anything for your skin.

The final item in her face routine is not a moisturizer. Nope, she skips moisturizer altogether. Sometimes an oil is enough as long as it’s a hydrating one. But she uses a facial spray that contains fragrance so it’s probably also not hydrating enough, either. I’d recommend a gentle moisturizer that contains ceramides to help support a healthy skin barrier, such as CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin ($16.99 at Target).

Finally, Bailey finishes her routine with EOS Chamomile Lip Balm ($2.96 at Amazon), definitely one of the least problematic things in her routine. (Sorry!) Again, the star’s skin is perfect and she doesn’t need much to make it glow, as evident by this routine. But there are some simple changes she can make to ensure her skin stays this gorgeous.

