StyleCaster
Share

Madewell Launches the ‘Beauty Cabinet’ of Your Dreams

What's hot
StyleCaster

Madewell Launches the ‘Beauty Cabinet’ of Your Dreams

by
Madewell Launches the ‘Beauty Cabinet’ of Your Dreams
11 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Although Madewell has always been a go-to spot for cool girl threads, not having a beauty section is what really kept it from truly impressing the millennial set. This week, that all changed as the store unveiled its first-ever “Beauty Cabinet,” a picturesque hair, skin and makeup section both online and in stores.

MORE: 17 Pretty Beauty Products That Pinterest Users Love

Now, unlike your biggest beauty destinations, this one has been carefully curated to include a select group of brands that you’ve probably seen on Pinterest or your Instagram feed.

MORE: Have Short Hair? Then You Need These Chic Accessories

We’ve waxed poetic about some of the prettily packaged labels before and now that they have a new home…we see no harm in doing it again. Feast your eyes on some of the cutest products from Madewell’s new beauty set below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Herbivore Botanicals™ Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap

Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap

$12, at Madewell

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Daughter of the Land® Balancing Oil

Daughter of the Land Balancing Oil

$48, at Madewell

Photo: Daughter of the Land
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Jao® Hand Refresher

Jao Hand Refresher

$10, at Madewell

Photo: Jao
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Gold Ponytail Clip

Ponytail Clip

$12.50, at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | French Girl™ Rose Lip Polish

French Girl Rose Lip Polish

$15, at Madewell

Photo: French Girl
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Ceramic Candle

Ceramic Candle

$26, at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Karuna® Brightening Face Mask

Karuna Brightening Face Mask

$8, at Madewell

Photo: Karuna
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Small Pom-Pom Zip Pouch

Small Pom-Pom Zip Pouch

$22.50, at Madewell

Photo: Madwell
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum

Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum

$48, at Madewell

Photo: Bon Parfumeur
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | rms Beauty® Buriti Bronzer

rms Beauty Buriti Bronzer

$28, at Madewell

Photo: rms Beauty
STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Ursa Major® Essential Face Wipes

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

$24, at Madewell

Photo: Ursa Major

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Healthy Soups to Keep Fall Chills (and Colds) at Bay

Healthy Soups to Keep Fall Chills (and Colds) at Bay
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Herbivore Botanicals™ Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Daughter of the Land® Balancing Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Jao® Hand Refresher
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Gold Ponytail Clip
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | French Girl™ Rose Lip Polish
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Ceramic Candle
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Karuna® Brightening Face Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Small Pom-Pom Zip Pouch
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | rms Beauty® Buriti Bronzer
  • STYLECASTER | Madewell New Beauty Products | Ursa Major® Essential Face Wipes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share