Madewell Launches the ‘Beauty Cabinet’ of Your Dreams

Although Madewell has always been a go-to spot for cool girl threads, not having a beauty section is what really kept it from truly impressing the millennial set. This week, that all changed as the store unveiled its first-ever “Beauty Cabinet,” a picturesque hair, skin and makeup section both online and in stores.

Now, unlike your biggest beauty destinations, this one has been carefully curated to include a select group of brands that you’ve probably seen on Pinterest or your Instagram feed.

We’ve waxed poetic about some of the prettily packaged labels before and now that they have a new home…we see no harm in doing it again. Feast your eyes on some of the cutest products from Madewell’s new beauty set below.