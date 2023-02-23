‘Outer Banks’’ Madelyn Cline’s Skincare & Makeup Routine Includes a $10 Acne Cleanser

StyleCaster
Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Retailers/Getty/Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

When Outer Banks hit Netflix in 2020, it became a quick hit, and one of its stars, Madelyn Cline, became the one to watch. And since then, she’s been busy, showing up in hit moves including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Season 3 of Outer Banks premieres on February 23, and in celebration, we compiled the skincare products and makeup Cline swears by and some will seriously surprise you.

This past December 2022, the 25-year-old did a Vogue Beauty Secrets video and we learned a lot about the products she uses and how her makeup and skincare routine “feels like self-care.” She uses a hi-low mix of drugstore and luxury skincare, plus a contour and highlight palette she’s been using since she was 18 years old. We also got the scoop on the products her makeup artist uses for red-carpet appearances, like the Outer Banks season 3 premiere.

Shop all her favorites below and check back here as we’ll keep updating as we know more.

Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse

Makeup artist Jen Tioseco prepped Cline’s’s skin for the Outer Banks season 3 premiere with Dermalogica products, including this gentle makeup remover and cleanser.

Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic… $49
Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury lip liner.

Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude

For the premiere, Tioseco lined Cline’s lips with this nude-pink liner.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat $25
Buy Now

Chanel lipstick

Chanel.

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Easy

She also applied this moisturizing pink lipstick.

Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Easy $45
Buy Now

 

Patrick Ta Beauty. blush

Patrick Ta Beauty.

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines – Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush in She’s Blushing

Tioseco gave Cline a rosy glow with this cream-and-powder blush duo.

Powder Blush in She's Blushing $36
Buy Now

 

Hermes lip oil

Hermes.

Hermès The Hermèsistible Infused Lip Care Oil

The actor calls these luxe lip oils “so nice and they keep your lips moisturized.”

The Hermèsistible Infused Lip Care… $58
Buy Now

Armani Beauty. mascara

Armani Beauty.

Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara

Cline likes this buildable mascara that boosts volume and length while keeping lashes soft.

Eyes To Kill Lengthening Mascara $33
Buy Now

Freck Beauty. XL

Freck Beauty.

Freck Beauty The Original Freckle Freck XL

“I have little freckles that get covered up with makeup and I just like to go in and bring them back out,” Cline says in her Vogue video.

The Original Freckle Freck XL $28
Buy Now

 

benefit blush

Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush in Shellie

She uses a small amount of this “pigmented” coral-pink blush.

Powder Blush in Shellie  $31
Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Cline uses this liquid eyeliner to create a small winner in both the inner and outer corners of her eyes.

Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $24
Buy Now

Urban-Decay 24/7 liner

Urban Decay.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Perversion

It just makes my lashes look longer and fuller and darker even before we go in with mascara,” Cline tells Vogue.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil $25
Buy Now

Benefit-Cosmetics brow pencil

Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

“I don’t do anything to my eyebrows. I just prefer to keep them the way they are and then shape them when I do my makeup,” Cline says of this “holy grail” brow pencil.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow… $25
Buy Now

KVD Beauty contour

KVD Beauty.

KVD Beauty Shade + Light Refillable Powder Face Contour Palette

Cline has been using this contour-and-highlight palette since she was 18 years old.

Face Contour Palette $52.50
Buy Now

Benefit boi-ing concealer

Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Full Coverage Waterproof Liquid Concealer

Cline calls this concealer “pretty light” in weight but it still covers any imperfections.

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing $27
Buy Now

 

NARS foundation

NARS.

NARS Light Reflecting Foundation

This makeup-skincare-hybrid foundation has the perfect natural-looking finish.

NARS Light Reflecting Foundation $50
Buy Now

 

Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

This is Cline’s signature scent. “You know how everybody says Rihanna smells so good? I would love to be remembered the same!” she said to Vogue.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $325
Buy Now

tatcha lip mask

Tatcha.

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

Unsurprisingly, Cline likes this popular hydrating lip balm.

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask $29
Buy Now

Clarins serum

Clarins.

Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Concentrate

This two-in-one serum smoothes, firms and hydrates under eyes.

Clarins Double Serum Eye $82
Buy Now

 

Dr. Barbara Sturm. drops

Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50

“I used to not wear sunscreen a lot and my mom always scolded me for it. Now after shooting Outer Banks, I have noticed a little bit of sun damage. Now I’ve become really, really adamant about wearing it,” Cline says.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50 $150
Buy Now

Dr.-Barbara-Sturm face cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream

Cline calls this luxe hydrator the “holy grail of moisturizers.”

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face… $360
Buy Now

 

 

SkinCeuticals.

SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment

This oil-free, lightweight moisturizer targets dullness, redness and excess oil production so it’s great for acne-prone skin.

SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ $105
Buy Now

 

SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

Cline uses this popular vitamin C serum that works to firm and brighten skin.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic $182
Buy Now

Biologique Recherche.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 1970

This luxe “facial in a bottle” exfoliates like nothing else. (But it’s not for sensitive skin!)

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 1970 $109
Buy Now

PanOxyl.

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

Cline calls this benzoyl peroxide face wash
her “ride or die’ since she was 13 years old. “I have noticed a difference in the amount of blackheads I’ve been getting,” she said.

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash $9.77
Buy Now

