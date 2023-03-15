The Secret to Madelyn Cline’s Slick-Backed Oscars Ponytail Is This $13 Hairspray from Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve probably already blown through Outerbanks season three on Netflix, but if you need another Madelyn Cline fix, allow me to break down her Vanity Fair Oscars party look. The 25-year-old stood out on the red carpet with with her green long-sleeve floor-length gown by Givenchy, but I have to say the stand-out of her look was her sleek, slicked back ponytail that perfectly complemented the turtleneck neckline of her gown.

Of course Cline has hair stylists to help her with her look, but the products she used are more affordable than you think. Hairstylist Danielle Priano crafted the look using products from your local drugstore. In fact, they can all be found at Target.

“Function of Beauty’s customizable line […] is the perfect range for wavy hair and deeply cleanses,” Priano said in an Instagram post. She also noted that the line worked out for Cline’s natural hair and the extensions they added to her ponytail to take it to new lengths. Here’s a break down of all of the products used to achieve her look, and go pick up a few for yourself because they start at just $9.99.

Function of Beauty Soft Bounce Texturizing Hair Spray

Priano used this texturizing hairspray to seal the ponytail and keep it looking effortlessly wavy. I love a ponytail that’s sleeked back at the crown but has some bounce to it at the ends. It’s the easiest way to add some edge to the chic ‘do.

Function of Beauty Zero Gravity Styling Hair Mousse

Priano added this zero gravity styling mist from Cline’s hair from root to tip. It helps give the hair “long lasting movement and additional holding power before you begin styling,” said Priano.

Function of Beauty Straight Hair Leave-In Milk Mist Base with Aloe Vera

The leave-in milk helped to take out any lingering frizz and keep hair looking hydrated and healthy. Pick up these three multi-tasking products at Target now and recreate your own sleek Cline-inspired pony.